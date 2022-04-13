 Request for Audit Proposal | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Audit Proposal 

Vermont Public, the organization that has resulted from the merger of VPR and Vermont PBS will be conducting a search for independent auditors of the newly combined organization as well as preparation of 990 and other related statements such as the 401k plan and other specialized reporting. Vermont Public is the largest independent media company in the state of Vermont and is also one of the largest not for profits in the state. Further information on the RFP process is available via the Vermont PBS website at www.vermontpbs.org/about/public-information/.

We welcome all proposals to serve. Should you have any questions on the proposal process at this time please contact (802) 655-2458.

