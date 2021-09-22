REQUEST FOR BIDS 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Champlain Housing Trust is requesting general contractors to submit proposals for renovations at the Rose Street Artist Co-operative housing at 78 Rose Street, Burlington. Renovations include flooring replacement, loft removal and related repairs, gypsum wallboard repair, painting and misc. electrical and carpentry repairs.
General Contractor firms must have comparable experience with occupied rehabilitation of multi-family housing, federal HOME funding requirements -WMBE, WACTO and Section 3. For additional information or to obtain the bid package contact Nancy Goodrich at the Champlain Housing Trust via email at ngood2@gmail.com . A voluntary walk-through will be conducted at 3:00PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Completed bids are due by October 4, 2021. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond.
find, follow, fan us: