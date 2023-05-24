Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
New Haven River Fishing Platform Repair at Eagle Park
Bristol, Vermont
The Town of Bristol is seeking competitive bids to repair the fishing platform on the New Haven River at Eagle Park. The project includes repair of the concrete access walkway, stabilization of a boulder that the platform is mounted on, installation of a split rail fence, and installation of two posts at the entrance to the new path. Project construction is anticipated between August 1 and October 1, 2023. The project is being funded in part with hazard mitigation funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Companies that are women-owned, minority-owned, Section 3, and local small businesses are encouraged to submit bids. A complete scope of work and other information can be found on the Vermont Bid System website (http://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com) or the Town of Bristol's website (http://www.Bristolvt.org). For more information, contact Valerie Capels, Bristol Town Administrator, at (802) 453-2410 ext. 1 or at [email protected].
A pre-bid site showing is planned for Tuesday June 6, 2023 at 10:00 am. Meet at Eagle Park.
Bids will be accepted until 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 22, 2023 by mail or hand delivery to the Town of Bristol, P.O. Box 249, 1 South Street, Bristol, Vermont, 05443, Attn. Town Administrator, or by Email to [email protected]. The Selectboard has the right to accept or reject any and all bids. The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sexual orientation, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.
