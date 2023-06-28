Request for Construction Bids 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Posted: June 26, 2023
Bids Due: July 21, 2023
Lincoln Road Riverbank Repair
Bristol, Vermont
The Town of Bristol is seeking competitive bids to repair two failed sections of road embankment armoring along the New Haven River (Figure 1). Segment C is 200 feet long and covers a footprint of 4,950 square feet. Segment R is 120 feet long and covers a footprint of 1,900 square feet. Work tasks will include removal of one or more lanes of Lincoln Road that will be closed to traffic, removal of the existing armoring stone and earth on the failed slope, hammering ledge to create a lip for the proposed stone, installation of blocky heavy stone that is pinned to ledge and grouted, installation of the sloped stone armoring, and reconstruction of Lincoln Road and associated site restoration.
Project construction is anticipated between August 1 and October 1, 2023. The project is being funded by a VTrans Structures Grant. Companies that are women-owned, minority-owned, Section 3, and local small businesses are encouraged to submit bids. A complete scope of work and other information can be found on the Vermont Bid System website (http://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com) or the Town of Bristol's website (http://www.Bristolvt.org). For more information, contact Valerie Capels, Bristol Town Administrator, at (802) 453-2410 ext. 1 or at [email protected].
A pre-bid site showing is planned for Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 10:00 am. Meet at Eagle Park off of Lincoln Road.
Bids will be accepted until 10:00 AM, Friday July 21, 2023 by mail or hand delivery to the Town of Bristol, P.O. Box 249, 1 South Street, Bristol, Vermont, 05443, Attn. Town Administrator, or by Email to [email protected]. The Selectboard has the right to accept or reject any and all bids. The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sexual orientation, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.
find, follow, fan us: