Request for Proposal for Services: Contract Services for the Design and Plan for Bike/Pedestrian Improvements in the Town of South Hero, VT 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
ISSUE DATE: March 10, 2023
DUE DATE: April 20, 2023
ADDRESS FOR BID SUBMISSION:
Email: [email protected] OR LCIEDC, P.O. Box 213, North Hero, VT 05474 ATTN: S.H.O.R.E. Project Coordinator
All interested firms are hereby notified that proposals may be submitted electronically to [email protected]amplainislands.com subject: S.H.O.R.E. Project by the close of business (4:00PM) on Thursday, April 20, 2023 OR mailed to: Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation, P.O. Box 213, North Hero, VT 05474. ATTN: S.H.O.R.E. Project Coordinator which must be received by 4:00PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Those interested are cautioned that it is their responsibility to start and complete the process of sending proposals to ensure that their proposal is received by the due date. Late or incomplete proposals will not be considered.
A. Introduction The Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation (hereinafter "LCIEDC") seeks a Recreation Consultant/Planner for consulting and design services for the S.H.O.R.E. (South Hero Overland Route Exploration) Project to Create a Cyclist & Pedestrian Friendly South Hero, a Model for Vermont Communities funded by a Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaboration (VOREC) Grant. An essential part of this Project is ensuring that local recreation assets are accessible to residents and improving the bike/walkability of the community for everyday use.
B. Contact
All communications regarding this Request for Proposal for Services are to be addressed in writing or email to the attention of:
S.H.O.R.E. Project Coordinator, Donna Boumil
LCIEDC
PO Box 213, North Hero, Vt 05474
Phone: (802) 372-8400, Email: [email protected]
The total State funding (VOREC Grant) anticipated for the requested services is equal to or less than $20,000. LCIEDC intends to sign a contract that begins with the date of acceptance and runs through October 2023.
Bid documents are available at:
shore.champlainislands.com
or via email: [email protected]
find, follow, fan us: