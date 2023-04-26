REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: Local Dial Tone and Long Distance Services 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Essex Westford School District is soliciting proposals for a district-wide, E-Rate-eligible, communications solution to include Local Dial Tone and Long Distance Services. It is expected Services proposed will support the Essex Westford School District effective on June 25th, 2023. The Essex Westford School District provides support services to 15 locations throughout the community to include a combination of Elementary and Secondary Educational Facilities and three Business Offices with a footprint primarily in Essex Junction, Essex and Westford, Vermont.
It is expected that the successful bidder will have services installed, tested and ready for acceptance on or before June 25th, 2023. Because of the aggressive timeline, proposing bidders must state their ability to meet this expectation or state exceptions in their response.
For complete information including the RFP, price sheet, and notice of intent to bid form, go to https://www.ewsd.org/o/ewsd/page/purchasing-bids
