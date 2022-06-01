Request For Proposal – Town Of Colchester, Vt: Smith Creek Stormwater Improvements Project 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Colchester is requesting proposals from engineering firms (Consultants) for design engineering services for the proposed Smith Creek Stormwater Improvements project. The project will involve the further evaluation of stormwater recommendations contained within the Malletts Bay Transportation & Stormwater Scoping project, and preparation of conceptual plans, final plans, and cost estimates for the improvements within three distinct watershed sub-basins draining to Smith Creek. The improvements that were identified during the scoping process were done at a watershed planning level and the Consultant will need to determine if they fully maximize pollutant reduction opportunities. The Town is willing to consider alternatives to the improvements that were recommended as part of the scoping study so long as improvements maximize pollutant reduction, meet the needs of the neighborhood given the site's existing conditions, utility and Right-of-Way constraints, existing infrastructure networks, soils, continuing erosion issues, consideration of the post-construction maintenance requirements, and other project characteristics.
The Town is seeking qualified candidates with expertise in designing, engineering, and permitting a project as outlined in the Request for Proposal. We are seeking a detailed scope of work and cost proposal for each of the three project areas at this time.
Proposals will be received at the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT until July 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM. For the complete Request for Proposal, please visit the Town website at: http://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
