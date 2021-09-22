If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Cathedral Square Corporation and Evernorth are seeking proposals from Architectural firms for schematic design work associated with the development of a new affordable housing building in Hinesburg. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience as well as experience with affordable housing, multi-family construction, publicly funded projects and federal regulations. Proposals must be submitted by Wednesday, September 29th at 5:00pm. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. To obtain a copy of the RFP, contact Amy Dohner at Evernorth, 802.434.7245 or adohner@evernorthus.org.
