September 22, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES 

Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth are seeking proposals from Architectural firms for Master Planning and design work associated with the development of a new affordable housing community in Shelburne. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience as well as experience with affordable housing, multi-family construction, publicly funded projects and federal regulations. Proposals must be submitted by Wednesday, September 29th at 4:00pm. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. To obtain a copy of the RFP, contact Samantha Dunn at Evernorth. 802-863-8424, sdunn@evernorthus.org.

