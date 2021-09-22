If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth are seeking proposals from Architectural firms for Master Planning and design work associated with the development of a new affordable housing community in Shelburne. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience as well as experience with affordable housing, multi-family construction, publicly funded projects and federal regulations. Proposals must be submitted by Wednesday, September 29th at 4:00pm. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. To obtain a copy of the RFP, contact Samantha Dunn at Evernorth. 802-863-8424, sdunn@evernorthus.org.
