Request for Proposals: Bylaw Review and Updates to Address Appropriate and Affordable Housing in Bristol 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Bristol is requesting proposals for professional services to help plan for, identify issues, and develop bylaw updates associated with increasing the supply of available, appropriate, and affordable housing to meet the needs of Bristol's population.. A detailed RFP can be found on Bristol's Web site at: http://bristolvt.org/. Proposals will be accepted until 12:00pm, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 by e-mail to townadmin@bristolvt.org with "Bristol Bylaw Modernization RFP" in the subject line or by mail or hand delivery on the envelope to Town of Bristol, 1 South Street, P.O. Box 249, Bristol, VT 05443.
Questions? Contact Planning Commission Chair Kevin Hanson by e-mail at khanson.pc@gmail.com.
The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.
find, follow, fan us: