Request For Proposals: Construction Management Services 

Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth request Construction Management firms to submit proposals for the new construction of 36 units located in Colchester, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least 7.8 million dollars. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Ted Samuelsen at Evernorth at 802-861-3821 or tsamuelsen@evernorthus.org. Response forms must be submitted and received by Friday March 5, 2021. Davis Bacon residential wages will apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
