February 08, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES 

Lamoille Housing Partnership (LHP) and Lamoille Community House (LCH) request Construction Management firms to submit proposals for renovations to one building and creation of a permanent, year-round shelter space in Hyde Park, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $2MM. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb of RBIC at scobb@redbirdconsulting.net. Response forms must be submitted and received by February 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Davis Bacon residential wages may apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.

