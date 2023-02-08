If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Lamoille Housing Partnership (LHP) and Lamoille Community House (LCH) request Construction Management firms to submit proposals for renovations to one building and creation of a permanent, year-round shelter space in Hyde Park, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $2MM. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb of RBIC at scobb@redbirdconsulting.net. Response forms must be submitted and received by February 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Davis Bacon residential wages may apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
