March 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals: Design of New Website for VT Educational Non-Profit 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Rowland Foundation seeks proposals from qualified vendors to design and build a new website for our organization that will help to promote our mission and provide a platform for communication with our stakeholders. The site should be user-friendly, responsive, and accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Proposals should be submitted to
[email protected] by March 11, 2023.

Please view full RFP at https://tinyurl.com/3pzaya6n

