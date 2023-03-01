Request for Proposals: Design of New Website for VT Educational Non-Profit 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Rowland Foundation seeks proposals from qualified vendors to design and build a new website for our organization that will help to promote our mission and provide a platform for communication with our stakeholders. The site should be user-friendly, responsive, and accessible to individuals with disabilities.
Proposals should be submitted to
[email protected] by March 11, 2023.
Please view full RFP at https://tinyurl.com/3pzaya6n
