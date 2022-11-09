Request for Proposals for Architectural & Civil Services 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Cathedral Square is seeking proposals from both Architectural and Civil Engineering firms for Schematic Design work associated with the renovation of Whitcomb Woods, an affordable, 65 unit, senior living community on 6.9 acres in Essex Junction. Qualified applicants should contact Cathedral Square's Project Manager, Greg Montgomery (montgomery@cathedralsquare.org), for complete RFP details. Responses are due by 3pm on November 23, 2022. Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned, and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.
