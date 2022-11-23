Request for Proposals for Architectural Services 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Cathedral Square is seeking proposals from Architectural firms for Schematic Design work associated with the new construction of an affordable, 30 unit, senior living community in St Albans, VT. Qualified applicants should contact Cathedral Square's Project Manager, Greg Montgomery (montgomery@cathedralsquare.org), for complete RFP details. Responses are due by 3pm on December 9, 2022. Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned, and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.
find, follow, fan us: