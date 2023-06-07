Request for Proposals for Community Vision and Strategic Action Plan Essex Junction, Vt 

Published June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction requests proposals from qualified consultants to contract for consulting services to guide a Community Vision and Strategic Action Plan process for the City.
Proposals are to be submitted by 4:00 PM (local time) on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, Vermont, 05452. Proposals shall be marked to the attention of Ashley Snellenberger, Communications and Strategic Initiatives Director. Digital proposals may be submitted via e-mail to [email protected], but the City assumes no responsibility for formatting or transmission errors.
The complete RFP may be obtained, without charge, on the City of Essex Junction webpage at www.essexjunction.org/news/invitation-to-bid, at the City Office, or by calling (802) 878-6944. Please direct all questions regarding this request for proposals to Ashley Snellenberger, Communications and Strategic Initiatives Director, at [email protected] or 802-878-6944. The City of Essex Junction, through its Authorized Representative, reserves the right to waive any informalities in or reject any and all proposals, in whole or in part, or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction.
