Request For Proposals For Construction Management Services 

Cathedral Square and Evernorth are seeking proposals from qualified Construction Managers for both pre-construction and construction services for Kelley's Field Phase II, a new, affordable, independent living, 24 unit, senior housing project located in Hinesburg, VT. Interested CMs must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$4,000,000. For complete RFP details, all attachments, and any questions, contact CSC's project manager, Greg Montgomery (montgomery@cathedralsquare.org). The project is also listed on Works In Progress. Responses are due by 3pm on November 16, 2021. Cathedral Square and Evernorth are equal opportunity employers. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.
