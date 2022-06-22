 Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services 

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth request construction management firms to submit proposals for the new construction of 38 units of multi-family housing and commercial space in Burlington, Vermont. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$14 MM. For more information or to obtain a response form, contact Amy at Evernorth, 802-434-7245 or adohner@evernorthus.org. Proposals are due by 2:00 pm on July 6, 2022. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.

