June 07, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services 

Published June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth are requesting construction management firms to submit proposals for the new construction of one 9-story tower containing 85 residential rental apartments within the CityPlace master development in Burlington, Vermont. Construction Management firms must have comparable experience with the new construction of complex multi-family projects housing and a bonding capacity of at least $30M. For additional information or to obtain a copy of the full Request For Proposals, contact Jess Neubelt at Evernorth at [email protected] or 802-861-3819. Completed qualifications are due by 3PM on June 16th, 2023. Commercial Davis Bacon building wage rates, VT Prevailing wage rates, and the Burlington Livable Wage will apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond.

