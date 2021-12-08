 Request for Proposals for Construction Manager | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 08, 2021 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals for Construction Manager 

The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) and Evernorth are requesting construction management firms to submit proposals for the construction of 16 new units of multi-family housing in one building located in Burlington, VT. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$4,000,000. For more information or to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact Lynn Mansfield at Evernorth, 802-861-3815 or Lmansfield@evernorthus.org. Completed Proposals and attachments are due by 3:00 pm on December 29, 2021. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply.

