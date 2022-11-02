Request for Proposals for Design/Build Mechanical Contractor 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Cathedral Square is seeking proposals from qualified Design/Build Mechanical Contractors for renovation work at our Cathedral Square Senior Living property, located at 3 Cathedral / 16 Cherry Street in Burlington, VT. Interested contractors should contact Cathedral Square's Project Manager, Greg Montgomery (montgomery@cathedralsquare.org), for complete RFP details and the project's Scope of Work. The project is also listed on Works In Progress. Responses are due by 3pm on November 18, 2022. Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.
