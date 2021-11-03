Request for Proposals for Farm Worker Assessment for Stress and Mental Health Issues 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is looking for proposals to assess the unmet needs of Vermont farm workers, develop a coordinated plan for how existing organizations can best meet those needs and begin to connect farmworkers with needed resources. The RFP is located at the link below and all proposals are due by November 19, 2021. Questions contact Diane.bothfeld@vermont.gov. http://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/BidPreview.aspx?BidID=55897
