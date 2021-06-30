Request for Proposals for Independent Auditor: Bristol, Vermont 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Bristol is inviting qualified firms of independent Certified Public Accountants, licensed to practice in the State of Vermont, to submit proposals to conduct audits of its financial accounts and records for Fiscal Years 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Town's fiscal year commences July 1st and ends June 30th.
A detailed request for proposals is available at www.bristolvt.org, at the Town Office, or by calling (802) 453-2410 ext. 5 to have it emailed. Proposals must be submitted via email by 3:00pm July 29, 2021 to Jen Myers, Treasurer, at treasurer@bristolvt.org, and to Valerie Capels, Town Administrator, at townadmin@bristolvt.org. It can also be sent by first class mail to the Town of Bristol, P.O. Box 249, Bristol, VT 05443 or dropped off at our physical address at 1 South Street in Bristol.
Questions? Contact Jen Myers, Treasurer at (802) 453-2410 ext. 5, or by email at treasurer@bristolvt.org.
The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.
find, follow, fan us: