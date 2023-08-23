Request For Proposals For Local Hazard Mitigation Planning Services for the Town of Bristol 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bristol in Addison County, Vermont, is seeking the services of a qualified consultant to update the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Town of Bristol (2020 pop. 3,782). The plan will be submitted to FEMA for approval. Bristol's current Local Hazard Mitigation Plan expires in January 2024.
The selected consultant(s) will be expected to (1) demonstrate the ability to identify various hazard mitigation strategies that will eliminate or greatly reduce the impact of hazards that may Bristol and (2) have experience related to mitigation planning work. A detailed scope of work can be found on Bristol's Web site at www.bristolvt.org and the State electronic bid system at http://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/.
Proposals will be accepted until 4:00pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023 by e-mail to [email protected] with "Hazard Mitigation Plan Update" in the subject line or by mail or hand delivery with "Hazard Mitigation Plan Update" on the envelope to Town of Bristol, P.O. Box 249, 1 South Street, Bristol, VT 05443.
Questions? Contact Town Administrator Valerie Capels at (802) 453-2410 ext. 1 or [email protected].
The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.
