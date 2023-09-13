Request For Proposals Goodrich Memorial Library Building Maintenance 

Published September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 13, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
The Goodrich Memorial Library is requesting sealed proposals for the cleaning and repointing of building exterior brick walls, repairing and painting of outside woodwork including front entryway, repairing and replacing front walkway and repairing the inside entryway marble floor.
A detailed scope of work can be downloaded from the Goodrich Memorial Library Web site at: goodrichlibrary.org/maintenance. Proposals will be accepted until 12:00pm, Thursday, September 28, 2023 by e-mail to [email protected] or by mail or hand delivery with "Goodrich Memorial Library Maintenance Project" in the subject line or on the envelope to: Goodrich Memorial Library, 202 Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.
Questions? Contact Board of Trustees Chair James Johnson or Library Director Joanne Pariseau (802) 334-7902 or [email protected].
The Goodrich Memorial Library is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender or familial status.
find, follow, fan us: