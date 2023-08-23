Request For Proposals – Town Of Colchester, Vt Creek Farm Road Bridge Design 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Colchester Department of Public Works (the Town) is requesting proposals from engineering firms (Consultants) for design engineering services for the Creek Farm Road Bridge on Creek Farm Road in Colchester, Vermont. The Town is anticipating the analysis of two design alternatives: extensive rehabilitation of the abutment and bridge, and full replacement.
The Town is seeking to procure services for design, permitting, contract documents, bidding services, and construction oversight as outlined in the request for proposals. The format of this request for proposals is a hybrid between a competitive bid process and a qualification based selection process. Responses to this request for proposals shall include cost proposals for the scope of work outlined. Responses shall also include a statement of qualifications and a rate sheet for the proposed project team.
Proposals will be received at the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT until Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM. For the complete Request for Proposals, please visit the Town website at: http://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
