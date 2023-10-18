Request For Proposals 

Published October 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated October 18, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
Fiscal Year 2024
Burlington Housing Trust Fund
The Burlington Housing Trust Fund (BHTF) provides grants and loans for the promotion, retention, and creation of long-term affordable housing for very low, low, and moderate-income households. Non-profit corporations, municipal corporations, limited equity housing cooperatives, for-profit corporations, partnerships, and individuals are eligible to apply for project funding. Capacity grants are also made for the staffing, training, planning, fundraising, and ongoing operations of non-profit organizations which provide services for or which create or preserve housing for very low, low, and moderate-income households.
The BHTF requests proposals for FY2024 awards. The proposals shall be for projects and organizations serving the housing needs of low-income Burlington residents. Organizations that provide services, as distinct from housing development, are limited to capacity grants of no more than $10,000 per program. FY2024 BHTF awards should be expended by June 30, 2023.
Proposals for FY2024 BHTF funding must be submitted on or before November 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. A second round of funding is anticipated in early 2024. The complete request for proposal, as well as applications for both Projects and Capacity grants can be found at: https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO/Housing-Trust-Fund-FY24. Funding decisions are expected to be made by December 14, 2023. For further information on this RFP, please contact City of Burlington Community & Economic Development Office Housing Program Manager Rebeka Lawrence-Gomez 802-734-8019 or by email at [email protected].
