Request For Proposals 

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Fiscal Year 2023
Burlington Housing Trust Fund
The Burlington Housing Trust Fund (BHTF) provides grants and loans for the promotion, retention, and creation of long-term affordable housing for very low, low, and moderate-income households. Non-profit corporations, municipal corporations, limited equity housing cooperatives, for-profit corporations, partnerships, and individuals are eligible to apply for project funding. Capacity grants are also made for the staffing, training, planning, fundraising, and ongoing operations of non-profit organizations which provide services for or which create or preserve housing for very low, low, and moderate-income households.
The BHTF requests proposals for FY2023 awards. The total funding available for projects and capacity grants for FY2023 is approximately $619,648. The proposals shall be for projects and organizations serving the housing needs of low-income Burlington residents. Organizations that provide services, as distinct from housing development, are limited to capacity grants of no more than $10,000 per program. FY2023 BHTF awards must be expended by June 30, 2023.
Proposals for FY2023 BHTF funding must be submitted on or before Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. The complete request for proposal, as well as applications for both Projects and Capacity grants can be found at: https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO/Housing-Trust-Fund-FY23. Funding decisions are expected to be made by December 2, 2022. For further information on this RFP, please contact City of Burlington Community Economic Development Office Assistant Director for Grants and Finance Todd Rawlings at 652-4209 or by email at trawlings@burlingtonvt.gov.
