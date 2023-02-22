Request for Qualifications Design Engineering Services Basin Street Improvement Project 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bristol is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ)s from engineering firms (Consultants) for engineering services for the Basin Street Improvement Project in the Town of Bristol. The Town is seeking a Consultant or Consultant Team with expertise in designing, engineering, and permitting. The procurement process for selection of the Consultant will be a Qualifications Based Selection (QBS). We are not seeking a detailed scope of work or cost proposal at this time. The successful Consultant or Consultant Team will be selected based upon their demonstrated ability to provide the highest qualified team to achieve the goals of the project through their SOQ and possible interview with the Selection Committee.
The purpose of the Basin Street Improvement Project is to stabilize a sloughing slope embankment along Main Street, improve stormwater drainage in the area to mitigate erosion issues, and reconfigure the intersection of Basin Street, Main Street, and East Street to make it safer for motorists and pedestrians.
The project is funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) through the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Municipal Assistance Section (MAS) Transportation Alternatives Program grant, through the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Downtown Transportation Fund grant and Clean Water Initiatives grant, and the Town of Bristol.
A detailed scope of work can be downloaded from Bristol's Web site at: http://bristolvt.org/employment-bid-and-for-sale-opportunities/. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00pm, Wednesday, March 23, 2023 by e-mail to Patrick Travers, MPM, at [email protected]. The email transmission must be clearly identified as an SOQ, including the project name. Please inform the Contact Person prior to submission to avoid the proposal being relegated to their spam or junk email files.
Questions? Contact MPM Patrick Travers at
[email protected] or Town Administrator Valerie Capels at [email protected].
The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.
