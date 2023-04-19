Request for Qualifications: Town of Colchester General Contractor Services Colchester Recreation Center 

Published April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Colchester is currently pre-qualifying General Contractors for bidding on the Colchester Recreation Center project, and is therefore seeking Statements of Qualifications from General Contractors for the construction of the new Colchester Recreation Center. The 2-story, 30,000 square foot Colchester Recreation Center will include a full-size multipurpose gymnasium, locker rooms, meeting/classroom/exercise rooms, kitchen, exercise studio, fitness/cardio room, and an elevated walking/running track. In addition to the proposed building, the project will also include parking lots, access road, utility connections, sidewalks, a canopy mounted solar array, and all other supporting/associated infrastructure.
Provide two (2) copies of the Statement of Qualifications (SOQ's). SOQs must be received in the Town mail, recognized carrier, or hand delivered not later than 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023. LATE SOQs WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.
Address SOQs to: Amanda Clayton, P.E., Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vt. 05446
Questions, interpretations or clarifications of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) must be requested in writing no later than 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. All questions shall be directed to Amanda Clayton, P.E., Town Engineer ([email protected]). Interested contractors must notify Amanda of their intent to submit a response so they can be placed on a list to receive any issued clarifications or other pertinent information. Please notify Amanda if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact.
For the full Request for Qualifications document, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
