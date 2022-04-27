If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The County of Chittenden is requesting qualifications and proposals from qualified urban planners and/or landscape architects to provide landscape architect services to assist in the preparation of plans for exterior patio and handicap access for Chittenden Country Courthouse historic site located at 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont.
Submissions must be received by 12:00 p.m. May 18, 2022. For further information and a copy of the "Requests For Qualifications & Proposals For Landscape Architect Services," contact:
Anne Williams, Country Clerk County of Chittenden
175 Main Street
P.O. Box 187
Burlington, VT 05402
(802)951-5106
find, follow, fan us: