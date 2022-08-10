Rescheduled Public Hearing Notice: Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-22-07: Maximum Parking & TDM
The August 15th public hearing on this ordinance amendment has been rescheduled and will now take place on Monday, September 12, 2022 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89190324672
By telephone : +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 891 9032 4672
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
- ZA-22-07: To replace minimum parking requirements with maximums, modify transportation demand management requirements, and revise certain use and situational parking standards
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-22-07: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-22-07: Modifies Sec. 4.4.1-D, Sec. 4.4.5-D, Sec. 4.5.3-C, Sec. 4.5.6-C, Sec. 5.1.1-C, Sec. 5.1.1-D, Sec. 5.3.6-C, Sec. 5.4.12-A, Sec. 8.1.3, Sec. 8.1.3-A, Sec. 8.1.3-B, Sec. 8.1.3-C, Sec. 8.1.4, Sec. 8.1.5; Deletes Sec. 8.1.6, Sec. 8.1.7; Modifies Sec. 8.1.8; Deletes Table 8.1.8 - Minimum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9; Modifies Table 8.1.9-1 – Maximum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9-A, Sec. 8.1.12; Deletes Sec 8.1.15; Modifies Sec. 8.1.16-B; Sec. 8.1.16-C; Modifies Sec. 8.3.3, Sec. 8.3.4 and Sec. 8.3.5.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.
