Retired Sen. Leahy Named 'Distinguished Fellow' at UVM 

click to enlarge
- File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
- Former senator Patrick Leahy
Just two months into retirement, former U.S. senator Patrick Leahy already has a new gig — in higher education.
Leahy, who left Congress in January
after nearly 50 years, was named “President's Distinguished Fellow” at the University of Vermont, the school announced on Thursday. In the unpaid position, the long-serving Vermont senator will support “research, academic and engagement projects” that were initiated during his political career, according to a press release.
Leahy will also serve as an adviser to students and faculty members, deliver guest lectures, and act as “a conduit between the university and organizations and communities in all corners of the state,” UVM said.
The post is permanent, the university said.
“My career, my family, and my most proud moments are all centered here, in Vermont,” Leahy said in the press release. “What better place to continue my work for Vermont than on this great university’s campus?”
Leahy has a long relationship with UVM, funneling millions of dollars to the Burlington institution during his tenure in Washington. In 2019, Leahy secured $6.6 million to start up the Center on Rural Addiction at UVM, which researches how doctors can better serve patients with substance-use disorder.
Last year alone, the senator obtained $24.3 million in earmarks to fund solar energy research and semiconductor workforce development. A portion of that money will also create a new Institute for Rural Partnerships to help rural communities address transit, workforce and infrastructure needs.
Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, also have a scholarship fund for doctoral and postdoctoral students attending UVM's Gund Institute for Environment. The university's Lake Champlain research vessel is named for Marcelle.
Unlike other beneficiaries of Leahy's legacy, UVM didn't express concern that funds would dry up when the senator left office. In a statement to Seven Days
late last year, officials said they'd continue to pursue research grants and that Leahy and his staff had "ensured that much of our programmatic funding occurs in conjunction with higher education partners that will allow UVM research to be healthy for years to come.”
In Thursday's statement, UVM president Suresh Garimella called Leahy's leadership and service “transformative” and welcomed him aboard.
“We are so very fortunate that he will share his experience and wisdom with our students, faculty, and staff in his new role,” Garimella said.