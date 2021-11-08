 Retirement Announcement: Peter Youngbaer | Retirement | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 08, 2021 Life Lines » Retirement

Retirement Announcement: Peter Youngbaer 

click to enlarge Peter Youngbaer - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Peter Youngbaer

Farewell, Peter Youngbaer!

Thank you for all you have done as general manager to help us survive during such perilous times. Despite dozens of challenges unique to the Plainfield Co-op — many of them rooted in our lovable, cranky building — you stuck it out. Despite being served up dozens of reasons to scream and jump into the Winooski behind the store, you stuck it out. For that, we thank you with all of our hearts: Thank you for your hard and inspired work; thank you for your loyalty and patience; and, finally, thank you for your brilliance at helping the co-op survive during such perilous times. You are awesome!

We hope you enjoy your re-retirement in your beloved caves, working to conserve bats and tending your famous vegetable gardens. Instead of upstairs in the office, we’ll now have to find you digging in the ground or exploring deep beneath it.

