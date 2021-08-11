 Rev. Sekou Brings the Revolution to Vermont | Music Feature | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 11, 2021 Music » Music Feature

Rev. Sekou Brings the Revolution to Vermont 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "Cooking With Oil | Activist and musician Rev. Sekou brings his fiery brand of music to Vermont"

Related Events

  • Rev. Sekou & the Freedom Fighters @ The Putney Inn

    • The activist-musician and his band unleash some bone-shaking beats at this outdoor Next Stage Arts show. BYO blanket or chair....
    • Thu., Aug. 12, 6-8 p.m. $20; kids under 12 free.

  • Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Reverend Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou @ Dog Mountain

    • An author, filmmaker, theologian and musician, the multitalented performer crafts a unique sound saturated with elements of sacred steel, gospel and Southern blues....
    • Sun., Aug. 15, 5 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Music Feature »

More By This Author

About The Author

Chris Farnsworth

Chris Farnsworth
Bio:
 Music editor Chris Farnsworth has written countless albums reviews and features on Vermont's best musicians, and has seen more shows than is medically advisable. He's played in multiple bands over decades in the local scene and is a recording artist in his own right. He can often be found searching for the perfect... more

Trending

A Network of Favoritism Has Flourished in the Vermont National Guard
Art Review: Paul Gruhler, Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro
The Animal Issue Is a Collaborative Free-Fur-All
Vermont Employers Who Lean Into Family-Friendly Perks Find That Their Workforce Stays Strong
Now Playing in Theaters: August 4‑11
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Trending in the Alternative Press

+ add your show

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation