John Graham Housing & Services RFP: Architectural Design 

John Graham Housing & Services (JGHS) requests Architectural Firms to submit proposals for design services related to the concurrent rehabilitation of JGHS RENTAL PROPERTIES, Addison County Supportive Housing. The project consists of several buildings it owns, with the potential of an additional property to be identified. Current properties are located at 74/76 Green Street, Vergennes (6 apartments); 3/5 East Street, Vergennes (3 apartments); 24 Mountain Street, Bristol (3 apartments); and 42 N Pleasant Street, Middlebury (4 apartments).
This proposal requests services to determine overall project feasibility. Project feasibility includes determining the scope of work for the rehabilitation, producing schematic designs arriving at a construction cost estimate with an independent cost estimator. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience including historic preservation projects, knowledge of affordable housing, and experience working on publicly funded projects.
JGHS's intent is to review architect proposals and negotiate a contract with the selected firm for pre-development design work with the intent and option to contract with the selected architect for design development and, subject to feasibility and final HUD Environmental Clearance, through the construction administration phase of the project.
To obtain a Request for Proposals (RFP) and specific project information, contact Susan Whitmore, Executive Director, JGHS at susan@johngrahamshelter.org (802) 257-6771. Complete proposals must be submitted electronically and received by 3:00 PM, Thursday November 18, 2021. A mandatory site visit will be required, as detailed in the RFP. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses, and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to respond and should identify and document themselves as such. JGHS is an equal opportunity employer.
Susan Whitmore
816-257-6771
John Graham Housing and Services
