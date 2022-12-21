 RFP Essex Westford School District Ice Skating Rink Resurfacing Machine | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 21, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

RFP Essex Westford School District Ice Skating Rink Resurfacing Machine 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

EWSD invites interested proposers to submit bids for a Ice Skating Rink Resurfacing Machine. The deadline to submit proposals is January 4, 2023 at 4:00pm Eastern Standard Time. For more details visit www.ewsd.org > District Operations > Purchasing & Bids and view the full RFP document under "RFPs & Bid Requests." For more information contact nboutin@ewsd.org.

