RFP Essex Westford School District Network Backup Solution 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
EWSD invites interested proposers to submit bids for a district-wide information technology network backup solution. The deadline to submit proposals is January 19, 2023 at 4:00pm Eastern Standard Time. For more details visit www.ewsd.org > District Operations > Purchasing & Bids and view the full RFP document (including information about an upcoming Q&A session for interested proposers) under "RFPs & Bid Requests." For more information contact pdrescher@ewsd.org.
