RFP EWSD Hiawatha Elementary Library Renovation Furnishings Project 

Published November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Essex Westford School District invites interested proposers to submit bids for furnishing items related to the library renovation project. The deadline to submit proposals is November 18, 2022 at 2:00pm Eastern Standard Time. For more information visit www.ewsd.org > District Operations > Purchasing & Bids and see the full RFP document provided under "RFPs & Bid Requests." For more information contact nmcintosh@ewsd.org.
