Richmond's Vermont Fine Restaurant Closes After Nine Months, but a New Concept Is in the Wings 

File: Melissa Pasanen

Chelsea Morgan and Tom D'Angelo in July 2022



A new executive chef and pastry chef have been hired, True said, but he could not disclose any further details except to say they are Vermont chefs. The restaurant may use a variant of the Vermont Fine name, but that is still to be determined. True did confirm that the new restaurant will honor outstanding Vermont Fine gift certificates.



True is an industry veteran and Franklin County native who began his career at age 16 at Le Cheval D'Or in Jeffersonville. He has worked on and off for decades in restaurants in Vermont, such as Trattoria Delia in Burlington.



click to enlarge File: James Buck

Tom D'Angelo and Chelsea Morgan at Vermont Fine in November 2022 True is an industry veteran and Franklin County native who began his career at age 16 at Le Cheval D'Or in Jeffersonville. He has worked on and off for decades in restaurants in Vermont, such as Trattoria Delia in Burlington.Morgan wrote by text that she and D'Angelo had struggled with challenges

afflicting the restaurant industry as it emerges from the pandemic, especially hiring and retaining staff. "As a new business, we couldn't pay what our competitors were paying," she wrote.





The couple plan to take at least a short break from restaurants. "We are both over the extreme, fast-paced, high-stress lifestyle this industry brings," Morgan wrote. But, she added, "We loved working with our small farms and will miss the community."