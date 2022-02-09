Warning of the 99th Annual Winooski City Meeting 

The legal voters of Winooski are hereby warned and notified to meet at a remote City Meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 6:00 o'clock in the evening to discuss Article Two, Article Three and Article Four, and to conduct an Informational hearing on Australian Ballot questions, and the meeting to be adjourned to reconvene at the Winooski Senior Center, 123 Barlow St., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to transact any business involving voting by Australian Ballot to begin at 7:00 o'clock in the morning and to close at 7:00 o'clock in the evening. The legal voters of the City of Winooski are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said meeting shall be as provided in Chapter 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. In Addition, Act No. M-6 (H.227).
Article One
To elect two (2) City Councilors for a term of two (2) years each.
Article Two, City Budget
Shall the voters of the City of Winooski approve the budget for the Fiscal Year for 2023 in the amount of Eight Million, Seven Hundred Fourteen Thousand, Eight Hundred Eighty-Five Dollars and Sixteen Cents. ($8,714,885.16)? The amount to be raised from property taxes is Six Million, Three Hundred Thirteen Thousand, Six Hundred Eighty-Seven and Forty-Three Cents. ($6,313,687.43).
Article Three
Shall the City Council be authorized to apply for and accept funds from sources other than Property taxation, and to expend the same for the benefit of the City in addition to sums for which budget appropriation has been made? (Approval of this article will not impact property taxes.)
Article Four
Shall general obligation bonds of the City of Winooski in an amount not to exceed One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,300,000} be issued for the acquisition and equipping of a Fire Truck and related capital improvements for the City's Fire Department?
Dated at Winooski, Vermont this 24th day of January 2022.
s/s Kristine Lott
Mayor Kristine Lott
s/s Hal Colston
Councilor Hal Colston
s/s James Duncan
Councilor James Duncan
s/s Bryn Oakleaf
Councilor Bryn Oakleaf
s/s Michael Myers
Councilor Michael Myers
