 Obituary: Robert Maritano, 1939-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 21, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Maritano, 1939-2023 

Accomplished golfer, community volunteer didn't let cancer get in the way of delivering kindness

Published August 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 21, 2023 at 6:19 p.m.

click to enlarge Robert Maritano - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Robert Maritano

On March 23, 2023, Robert "Bob" Maritano finished his last round of golf, after battling cancer. He passed peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House, with friends visiting and honoring his life and friendship. As his brother, I had the honor and privilege of staying with him throughout his journey at the hospice facility. I know Bob knew we were there.

Bob was born in Torrington, Conn., on October 8, 1939, to Amerigo and Lucy Maritano, who predeceased Bob. Bob had an older brother, Raymond, an accomplished musician who predeceased him, and a younger brother, Amerigo "Joe," who resides in Torrington.

Upon moving to Vermont over 40 years ago and residing in Winooski, Bob quickly made his presence known in a very positive way. The state of Vermont and the world lost a great man, great friend and a great brother. While Bob excelled as a person, he also excelled in golf, was a trained chef, had a compassion towards others — especially those in need — was extremely loyal, and he had an unselfish desire to make everyone around him better.

While Bob was a tough competitor, he never let that get in the way of friendship. As he stated, "Friendship far exceeds winning." Joe Bouffard, a dedicated friend, fellow golfer and brother (as I refer to him), shared with me the aforementioned value of friendship over winning at a competitive round of golf while vying for a club championship.

While my brother had many golf achievements — most noteworthy as Vermont amateur champ —and many club championships, the one I am drawn to is when he and his partner, Bob Gaboriault, recorded a hole in one while playing together on the same hole at the Links at Lang Farm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. By the way, Bob recorded 21 holes in one, but this one was special because he was playing with a friend and it was his first.

Bob's dedication to his community is perfectly depicted in Eva Solberger's wonderful mini-documentary called "Stuck in Vermont: Bob Maritano." While Bob had many talents, Eva eloquently portrayed my brother as a man of honor and compassion, with a strong drive to help those around him. As Bob stated, "The system helped me 35 years ago," and he wanted to pay it forward.

As we discussed his journey with cancer, he commented, "I still have people to feed." With a strong background in the food industry — as a restaurateur and chef — he prepared and excelled in serving tasteful dishes. He didn't let anything get in his way of delivering kindness, not even cancer.

As a brother, I hope I channel even a small part of the man he was. I have the deepest respect for him, and he was someone who was bigger than life. I hope I was a good brother; he certainly was.

Many thanks to those people and organizations (albeit a condensed list) which Bob held in the highest regard, including Joe Bouffard, Pat Bouffard, David Bouffard, Rick Snow, Mark MacCormack, Barlow Street Friends and Neighbors, Mike, Rick, Lynn, Sherry, Peggy, and these businesses/organizations: Rice Lumber, Sara Holbrook, Shelbourne Market, with special thanks to Stephen C. Gregory and Son.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation