Rochester Grocery Store to Close, Leaving Residents in the Lurch 

Mac's Market grocery store in Rochester

Residents of tiny Rochester and surrounding Green Mountain towns have banded together in search of ways to save or recreate their community’s grocery store, which is for sale and scheduled to close on May 19.Once Mac's Market shuts its doors, locals will have to drive at least 25 minutes to Middlebury, Randolph or the Mad River Valley to shop at a grocery store, said Monica Collins, a resident who is helping to organize a meeting on Thursday, April 27, at the Rochester town clerk’s office.Collins, the associate director for career services at Vermont Law & Graduate School, worked as the general manager of the independent local food coop that opened in South Royalton in 2001 after that community lost its grocery store. Because she has experience in creating food coops, she and a friend, Justine Calnan Cavacas, started a grocery discussion group on Facebook in April that quickly grew to 75 people.

The loss of the store isn’t just a problem for people who don’t have transportation; it could have an impact on other businesses in Rochester, said Wendy Lossman, who lives in Bristol and has a camp in Rochester.

“When people come to the store, they frequent the hardware store, they go to the laundromat, they get their gas, and there’s a little restaurant,” Lossman said. “If you have to go to Rutland to get your groceries, you’re going to deal with everything else while you’re there."

matters to folks who won’t be able to access the grocery store who might be in a vulnerable situation, if they're going to need extra help."

