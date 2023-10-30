Saint Michael's College Names New President 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy of St. Michael's College
- Richard Plumb
Saint Michael's College announced on Monday that it's hired a new president: Richard Plumb, a higher education administrator with three decades of experience on college campuses.
Plumb will start in January, replacing Lewis Thayne, who has served as interim president following the retirement of Lorraine Sterritt. Plumb was chosen from more than 90 applicants, the college said in a press release.
A first-generation college graduate, Plumb holds a PhD in electrical engineering from Syracuse University and spent about 15 years working as a professor before joining the administrative ranks.
His resumé includes a nine-year tenure as the dean of the Frank R. Seaver College of Science and Engineering at Loyola Marymount University and a seven-year stint as executive vice president and provost at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. He most recently served as president of Saint Mary's College of California.
The press release announcing Plumb's hiring described him as a thoughtful, reflective leader with a history of data-driven problem-solving. Those traits will be put to the test at St. Mike's, where enrollment has steadily declined in recent years,
leading to financial challenges
. The college reported higher enrollment this year, though the level is well below historical averages.
“Saint Michael’s prepares students to become catalysts for positive transformation on both local and global scales," Plumb said in the release.
"I am looking forward to working closely with the Edmundites, Board, faculty, staff, and students on innovative ideas and initiatives that will provide the foundation for the College to thrive far into the future.”