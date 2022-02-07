Save Money and Cut Your Greenhouse Gas Emissions: An Energy Expert Explains How 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
February 07, 2022 PAID POST » Environment
Feeling a cold draft in your house on zero-degree days? You’re not alone. Many Vermont residents have leaky spots in their homes where heat rushes out and cold air seeps in. The leaks aren’t always in the places you’d expect, either.
Many people assume the main culprits are window frames or a loose doorjam, but that’s usually not the case according to Jake Marin, emerging technologies and services manager for Efficiency Vermont.
Marin’s a building expert. In addition to his work with the state’s energy-efficiency utility, he’s a former contractor, and he’s made some game-changing energy upgrades to buildings he’s owned himself.
Marin says often, people wrongly assume they need new windows to fix the problem. “Almost always,” he confides, “you should be looking at those spaces that you don't really spend any time thinking about or going into: the attic and the basement.”
