Save the Date: Fun Stuff for Families This Spring 

Masquerade Jazz and Funk Winter Music Carnival

Gotta Have That Funk

March 11

At BarnArts' 11th annual Masquerade Jazz and Funk Winter Music Carnival, sparkly costumes are welcome, and fun for all ages is guaranteed. Headliner Zili Mizik, an all-woman African roots music ensemble, and other guest performers make dance-worthy music. A photo booth, crafts and a taco bar add to the festive atmosphere.

Saturday, March 11, 5:30-10 p.m., at Barnard Town Hall. $15-25; free for kids 6 and under. Info, 234-1645, barnarts.org.

Color Me Impressed

March 29

ZOOOM

Patch Theatre, an Australian kids' entertainment troupe, presents ZOOOM, a new play inspired by the classic picture book Harold and the Purple Crayon. Incorporating original music, lasers and stunning special effects, the story follows one girl's magical, artistic quest to help a lost star find its way home. Ages 4 through 10.

Wednesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m., at the Flynn in Burlington. $25. Info, 863-5966, flynnvt.org.

Take a Dance on Me

April 1

TRIP

TRIP, a competitive youth dance company based in Stowe, holds its annual fundraiser at Spruce Peak Arts. The 22 determined dancers perform innovative, award-winning pieces that span genres — from ballet and modern to jazz and musical theater. Live stream available.

Saturday, April 1, 3 & 7 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort. $12-30. Info, 760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org.

Hope Springs Eternal

April 6

Kids and adults alike learn about East African music and dance from the young Ugandan performers of touring educational group Dance of Hope. Between musical numbers, the talented young performers share their culture, tell stories about how dance has transformed their lives and inspire audience members to turn negative experiences into creativity.

Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m., at Lebanon Opera House. Free; donations accepted. Info, 603-448-0400, lebanonoperahouse.org.

Guess Whooooo?

April 15

Owl Festival

Quechee's denizens of darkness take over the nature center for VINS' annual Owl Festival. Avian enthusiasts are treated to a day of raptor-related activities such as meet and greets with local birds, science lessons, gross-out fun with owl pellets, and crafts of all kinds.

Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee. Price TBD; free for members. Info, 359-5000, vinsweb.org.

Whatever Wool Be

April 22 & 23

Sheep Shearing & Herding

Two days of shear delight are in store at the Sheep Shearing & Herding weekend festival. Live demonstrations showcase collie herding, sheep shearing, yarn spinning, wool dyeing and more. Visitors can even try their hands at carding, weaving and other fiber arts.

Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Regular admission, $8-17; free for members and kids 3 and under. Info, 457-2355, billingsfarm.org.

Don't Stop Me Now

May 13

Kingman Fest

St. Albans throws a rocking bash with its second annual Kingman Fest. Party people enjoy a street fair packed with food, drinks and other goodies; games and activities for all ages; and a Queen tribute concert in the evening. Proceeds benefit the downtown revitalization efforts of St. Albans for the Future.

Saturday, May 13, 5-9 p.m., at Kingman St. in St. Albans. Free. Info, 443-798-5380, kingmanfest.com.