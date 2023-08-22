 Save the Dates: Fall Fun for the Whole Family | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 22, 2023 Guides » Kids VT

Save the Dates: Fall Fun for the Whole Family 

Published August 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Garlic Town, USA - &copy; LNSDES| DREAMSTIME
  • © Lnsdes| Dreamstime
  • Garlic Town, USA

Allium You Can Eat

September 2

Downtown Bennington transforms into Garlic Town, USA, an annual celebration of all things allium and a stinkin' good time. Between live music, magic shows, face painting and trivia, vendors serve up scrumptious specialties such as garlic scape pickles, funky aiolis, black garlic salt and wearable garlic crowns.

Saturday, September 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at various Bennington locations. $5-12; $30 for family bundle. Info, 447-3311, garlictownusa.com.

Going Bananas

September 9
click to enlarge Andriana Chobot - COURTESY OF LYRIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Lyric Theatre
  • Andriana Chobot

Local songstress Andriana Chobot leads the latest installment of the Flynn's free, family-friendly Saturday morning series in Burlington. During FlynnZone Kids Hour: Andriana & the Bananas, the former piano teacher and her crew get kids moving, grooving and singing along with a fun, interactive performance that incorporates elements of jazz, pop, rock and folk.

Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m., at the Flynn in Burlington. Free. Info, 863-5966, flynnvt.org.

Fall It a Day

September 30
click to enlarge Burke Fall Festival - COURTESY OF LAURA MALIESWSKI
  • Courtesy of Laura Malieswski
  • Burke Fall Festival

The petite Northeast Kingdom village of East Burke throws its largest annual shindig, the Burke Fall Festival, on the last Saturday of September. The village green is replete with all-ages rural delights, including horse-drawn wagon rides, a farm animal petting zoo, cow plop bingo, rubber ducky races, a book sale and a craft fair featuring more than 70 vendors.

Saturday, September 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at various East Burke Village locations. Free; fee for some activities. Info, 626-4124, burkevermont.com.

History in the Making

September 24
click to enlarge Portrait of Alexander Twilight - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Portrait of Alexander Twilight

History buffs and lovers of an old-fashioned fall festival converge on the Old Stone House in Brownington for the annual Alexander Twilight Day. This year's celebration marks the 200th anniversary of Twilight's graduation from Middlebury College — making the future first Black state legislator also the first Black American to earn a bachelor's degree.

Sunday, September 24, at Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village in Brownington. Free. Info, 754-2022, oldstonehousemuseum.org.

The Smashing Pumpkins

October 1
click to enlarge Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival - COURTESY OF DAVE JORDAN
  • Courtesy of Dave Jordan
  • Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival

Start building your trebuchets now: The Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival is back. Competitors using homemade catapults compete to see who can hurl a squash farthest across Stowe's Mayo Farm Events Field. Meanwhile, a more peaceful but no less ruthless chili cook-off keeps spectators fed. Don't miss the fest's first-ever craft fair.

Sunday, October 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Mayo Farm Events Field in Stowe. $10; free for kids 5 and under. Info, 603-630-4800, vtpumpkinchuckin.blogspot.com.

Guitar Heroes

October 7
click to enlarge Joe Louis Walker - COURTESY OF ARNIE GOODMAN
  • Courtesy of Arnie Goodman
  • Joe Louis Walker

Stowe Vibrancy presents Indigenous Peoples' Day Rocks!, a festival and concert celebrating Native American culture and traditions. The day kicks off with a blessing from Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation. Stay tuned for musical acts; past installments have featured Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker and Washington, D.C., jazz legend Carly Harvey.

Saturday, October 7, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., at Mayo Farm Events Field in Stowe. Free; donations accepted. Info, 503-5771, stowevibrancy.org.

Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun

October 29
click to enlarge A Family Halloween - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • A Family Halloween

Ghosts and goblins of all ages don costumes for A Family Halloween at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Kids and grown-ups alike will enjoy not-too-spooky activities such as trick-or-treating, costume parades, hayrides, the Sunflower House, crafts, pumpkin bowling, and sweet treats such as cider doughnuts and pumpkin ice cream.

Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Regular admission, $10-17; free for members, kids in costume, and kids 3 and under. Info, 457-2355, billingsfarm.org.

This article was originally published in Seven Days' monthly parenting magazine, Kids VT.

