Save the Dates: Fun for Families This Summer 

Pride Festival

Free to Be

June 3

The communities of Essex and Essex Junction celebrate their first-ever Pride Festival this year, with something for LGBTQ folks and allies of all ages to enjoy. The day kicks off with a kid-friendly Drag Story Hour with Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer reading picture books, performances by other local artists and Essex High School musicians, a colorful roller disco, and a family dance party with DJ GAYBAR.

Saturday, June 3, 1-5 p.m., at Maple Street Park in Essex Junction. Free; donations accepted. Info, [email protected], essexvtpride.org.

All That Jazz

June 7-11

Lakecia Benjamin

The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival celebrates its 40th birthday with five days of tunes and togetherness. Myriad live performances delight audiences of all ages, from local high school bands playing on the Church Street Marketplace to the opening and closing day headliners: recent winner of the Grammy for Best New Artist Samara Joy, and hometown hero Myra Flynn.

Wednesday, June 7, through Sunday, June 11, at various Burlington locations. Free; fee for some events. Info, 863-5966, flynnvt.org.

Baby, You're a Firework

July 4

The Warren Fourth of July Parade, a beloved Mad River Valley tradition, returns this Independence Day with a wild and wacky (and alcohol-free) party. A float-filled parade, a street dance outside the Warren Store, kids' activities and a stunning fireworks display at Sugarbush's Lincoln Peak make the day one to remember.

Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m., at various Warren locations. Free; donations accepted. Info, 498-8545, madrivervalley.com.

Creativity Runs Wild

July 14 & 15

Waterbury Arts Fest

Every kind of artist gets their moment in the sun at the Waterbury Arts Fest, an annual extravaganza for Vermont craftspeople. There's a block party on Friday, featuring live music by the Grift and a beer garden for the grown-ups, and a packed vendor market on Saturday with open-air jams from Soulstice.

Friday, July 14, 5-9:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 5 Pilgrim Park in Waterbury. Free. Info, 793-6029, waterburyartsfest.com.

Hey There, Delilah

July 15

All Night Boogie Band

It's all good at Do Good Fest, National Life Group's annual benefit for Branches of Hope, a fund that offers financial support to cancer patients. This year, the music festival is headlined by Plain White T's, and beloved Vermont blues act All Night Boogie Band open.

Saturday, July 15, on the lawn at National Life Group in Montpelier. Free; donations accepted. Info, 229-3334, dogoodfest.com.

Dog Days

August 5

Summer Dog Party at Dog Mountain

Man's best friend is the toast of the town at Dog Mountain's Summer Dog Party, a late-summer bash sure to delight the four-legged and two-legged alike. Live music, food, and games for pups and people take over the mountaintop at this rain-or-shine gathering.

Saturday, August 5, noon-4 p.m., at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. Free. Info, 800-449-2580, dogmt.com.

Night at the Movies

August 23-27

Middlebury New Filmakers Festival

The ninth annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival returns to tickle the fancies of cinephiles young and old. Though the full lineup of films won't be announced until August 1, viewers can expect a diverse array of exciting, boundary-pushing works screening all around town.

Wednesday, August 23, through Sunday, August 27, at various Middlebury locations. $14-60; $50-125 for festival passes. Info, 818-406-3492, middfilmfest.org.

