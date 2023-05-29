Scott Vetoes Noncitizen Voting in Burlington, Allows Ranked-Choice Voting to Become Law 

File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Gov. Phil Scott

House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) said the House will "most likely" add the noncitizen voting bill to its list of veto override votes. The legislature plans to reconvene on June 20 to attempt reversing Scott's veto of the state budget, which had included money to transition from the pandemic-era motel program that begins winding down on Thursday, June 1.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden Central) said he hasn't yet spoken with his Senate colleagues about an override.