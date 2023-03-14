Seasonal Beer Garden the Pinery Coming to Burlington’s South End 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Katie Palatucci

Truck Stop at Coal Collective in 2022

The popular Friday night food truck gathering formerly known as Truck Stop will return this year to Coal Collective at 377 Pine Street in Burlington's South End. In addition to a new name, the South End Get Down, it will have an expanded block-party vibe and an outdoor beer garden, the Pinery, in the southwest corner of its spacious lot.

Last summer, Truck Stop moved across the street from its original ArtsRiot location under the new leadership of Louie and Max Orleans. Now, with their longtime friend Tyson Ringey, the Orleans brothers plan to operate the Pinery starting Memorial Day weekend. Like the South End Get Down, it will run through Labor Day weekend.

Adjacent to the Barge Canal, the beer garden will make the most of sunset views over Lake Champlain while providing a laid-back atmosphere. The organizers said they expect to sell local beer in cans and on tap, creative kegged cocktails, wine by the glass, and nonalcoholic offerings, including kid-friendly drinks.

"We grew up in the area and always found it shocking that, for a city nestled up against this massive lake, there are so few outdoor waterfront places to get a bite to eat and drink and enjoy those fleeting summer days," Ringey said.

Open during the South End Get Down, the Pinery will take over bar service for the Friday event, which was run by ArtsRiot last year. The beer garden will also be open Saturdays and Sundays to start, including daytime hours coinciding with the Burlington Farmers Market next door. On those days, the Pinery will host a rotation of food purveyors, one at a time.

"We want to have vendors people know and love," Louie said, "but also give new businesses who maybe couldn't handle the volume of Truck Stop a chance to get their start."